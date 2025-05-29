Unlike the nearly painless act of shaving, waxing can be painful. This is especially true if you're waxing for the first time or even the first time in a long time. "Your first wax will be the hardest because the hair is thicker, and you may be coming off shaving," says licensed esthetician and skin care expert Gina Petak, who works at the European Wax Center. "Every time you wax, it will get easier and easier and the hair thinner and thinner. You want to give waxing at least three visits to determine if it is the best method for you."