Whether you're completely new to the running game or you've just fallen off the wagon for a little bit, getting started on a new running routine can feel daunting and overwhelming. And if you have a particular goal in mind, like running a 5K (3.1 miles), you may have a lot of questions about how to get there.

How long is it going to take to get into shape? How long does it even take to run a 5K? What workouts should I be including throughout training?

To answer all the pressing questions that come with training for a 5K, we got in touch with running coach and personal trainer Elizabeth Corkum, aka Coach Corky. Here's what she had to say about tackling a 5K for the first time.