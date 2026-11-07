Want To Stay Mobile As You Age? Don't Overlook This Type Of Training
You might have no trouble lifting weights or climbing a flight of stairs, but what happens when you trip on an uneven sidewalk or have to catch yourself before losing your balance?
These everyday situations rely on more than muscle strength. They also require balance, which helps you stay steady, adjust your position, and move safely through daily life.
Strength training remains essential for healthy aging, but a review of 14 clinical trials1 suggests that balance-focused exercise deserves a place in your routine, too.
About the review
Researchers wanted to find out whether regular, structured exercise could help older adults with chronic health conditions improve their balance and move around more easily.
They reviewed 14 randomized controlled trials involving 857 older adults who lived independently rather than in long-term care facilities.
The participants had a range of ongoing health concerns, including joint and muscle problems, neurological conditions, and heart or metabolic conditions. Their exercise programs varied, too.
Some involved Tai Chi or exercises specifically designed to improve balance, while others included different forms of guided physical activity.
Researchers compared these programs with usual care to see whether exercise made a measurable difference in how well participants could balance and move.
Two measures of mobility improved with exercise
The researchers found improvements in two important measures of physical function.
First was the One-Leg Stance test, which measures how long someone can stand on one leg without losing their balance.
This might sound like a simple exercise, but it reflects the stability needed for everyday activities like stepping over obstacles and navigating uneven ground. Participants who followed exercise programs improved their performance on this test.
The second was the Timed Up and Go test.
It measures how quickly someone can stand up from a chair, walk a short distance, turn around, and sit back down. In other words, it tests several movements we rely on throughout the day.
Exercise improved these scores, too, with larger gains seen among participants doing dedicated balance training and those with musculoskeletal conditions, though the researchers noted those comparisons were preliminary.
There were some important limitations, though. The review couldn't establish whether exercise actually reduced falls or fear of falling because the available studies measured these outcomes too differently to combine.
Researchers also noted that improvements on balance tests don't necessarily translate into noticeable changes in everyday life.
Why balance needs its own place in your workout
Strength and balance work together, but they aren't interchangeable.
Strength determines how much force your muscles can produce, while balance relies on your brain and nervous system to sense where your body is and make constant adjustments to keep you upright.
That's why being strong doesn't automatically mean being steady. You might have plenty of leg strength but still struggle with a wobbly surface, an unexpected trip, or a quick change in direction.
These movements require coordination between your muscles, brain, and senses, which is something you need to practice.
The review's findings support giving balance-specific exercises a place alongside general physical activity, rather than assuming strength training alone covers everything.
How to work balance training into your routine
Adding a few balance-focused movements to your existing routine is an easy place to start:
- Single-leg stands: Practice standing on one foot for a few seconds, using a sturdy surface for support if needed.
- Heel-to-toe walking: Walk in a straight line, placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other.
- Tai Chi: This gentle, controlled movement practice combines shifting your weight, coordination, and balance.
- Balance classes: Look for classes that include controlled movements and exercises designed to improve stability.
Keep your strength training, too. Balance work complements resistance exercise rather than replacing it.
If you have a chronic condition or existing mobility concerns, check with a physical therapist or health care provider before starting a new routine so you can find movements that are appropriate for your needs.
The takeaway
Balance belongs in your healthy-aging routine just as much as muscle does. A little practice alongside your regular strength work can help keep everyday movements feeling more natural, so you can spend less time worrying about your footing and more time enjoying where you're going.