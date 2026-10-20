Advertisement
Want To Age Well? This Ancient Practice Has Some Science-Backed Benefits
As we get older, the workouts we once enjoyed might not feel as good on our joints, or we may simply want a gentler way to stay active. Tai Chi could be worth a look.
This centuries-old practice combines slow, flowing movements with balance and focus, and it's easy to adapt to different fitness levels. But can it do more than keep you moving?
Researchers recently reviewed the evidence1 to see how Tai Chi might support sleep, mood, and brain health as we age, and which benefits have the strongest backing.
About the review
Researchers examined 171 publications on Tai Chi and related mind-body practices, looking at how they might help older adults dealing with low mood, anxiety, sleep problems, loneliness, and changes in memory or thinking.
Tai Chi is gentle on the body, doesn't require special equipment, and can be adapted for different abilities.
That makes it a practical option for people who find traditional workouts difficult because of pain, limited mobility, or concerns about falling.
Where Tai Chi shows the most promise
The clearest evidence pointed to three benefits: easing symptoms of depression, improving sleep, and helping with balance.
There were also encouraging signs that Tai Chi may support certain thinking skills in people with mild cognitive impairment, a condition that can affect memory and other mental abilities.
Sleep was particularly interesting. In people with chronic insomnia, Tai Chi was less effective than cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) immediately after treatment.
At longer-term follow-up, though, the results were more similar.
This suggests Tai Chi may help support sleep over time, but it doesn't mean it works as well as CBT-I in every respect or should replace it.
The evidence was less convincing for some other benefits. Tai Chi may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression, but researchers have less evidence that it can treat diagnosed anxiety or depressive disorders.
The evidence that it reduces loneliness is also weaker when researchers measure loneliness directly, rather than assuming group classes help people feel more connected.
And what about dementia prevention? While Tai Chi may help with certain aspects of thinking and memory, there's currently no good evidence that it prevents dementia.
Improving a specific thinking skill isn't the same as reducing the risk of developing dementia later in life.
Why the research isn't a slam dunk
Not every Tai Chi study follows the same approach. Researchers have tested different movements, practice schedules, and class formats, then measured different outcomes.
Some studies compare Tai Chi with another activity, while others compare it with usual care or no intervention. All these differences make it harder to tell exactly how much Tai Chi helps.
The review also included studies on related practices, such as Qigong and mindfulness.
These share some similarities with Tai Chi, but their results don't automatically prove that Tai Chi has the same effects.
That's why Tai Chi is best viewed as a complement to established care, not a replacement for it. It shouldn't take the place of therapy, prescribed medication, CBT-I, or other evidence-based ways to protect brain health.
How to give Tai Chi a try
If you want to see whether Tai Chi fits into your routine, these steps can help you get started:
- Find a beginner-friendly class: Look for an instructor who can adapt movements to your fitness level and mobility. Seated Tai Chi may be an option if standing movements are difficult.
- Make safety a priority: If you have significant mobility limitations or concerns about falling, speak with a health care professional before starting.
- Match your approach to your needs: If you're struggling with persistent insomnia, ask about CBT-I, a well-supported treatment. Ongoing anxiety or depression also deserves professional care.
- Build a broader brain-health routine: Pair Tai Chi with regular physical activity, quality sleep, social connection, and management of cardiovascular risk factors to support healthy aging.
The takeaway
Tai Chi isn't a cure-all, but it may be a worthwhile addition to your healthy-aging toolkit.
Its strongest benefits so far involve balance, sleep, and mood, so think of it as a gentle way to support your well-being, not a shortcut to preventing dementia.