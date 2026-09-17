Men, Don't Let This Key Measure Of Bone Health Go Overlooked
A broken bone after a minor fall can seem like bad luck. But sometimes, it's the first sign that bone strength has been in decline for years.
Osteoporosis is often associated with women, but men develop age-related bone loss, too. The process is usually gradual, so there may be little warning until a fracture happens.
A recent review of bone health in older men highlights why men should start paying closer attention. It covers everything from how osteoporosis develops to who is most at risk to methods for detection and fracture prevention.
Bone fractures can carry bigger consequences for older men
Men generally build more bone mass than women during their younger years, giving them greater bone reserves. But those reserves still decline with age. Men actually accounted for about 39% of the estimated 9 million osteoporotic fractures worldwide in 2000.
Hormone changes, certain medications, and chronic conditions can accelerate bone loss. The review estimates that these "secondary causes" may contribute to up to 60% of osteoporosis cases in men.
Men often find out about their bone loss by fracturing a hip, but the consequences can be particularly serious. Research cited in the review found that men have a higher risk of dying after a hip fracture than women.
Treatment of male bone loss is another weak spot in the healthcare system. A fracture from a relatively minor fall is often the first sign of an underlying bone problem that has gone undetected, yet fewer than 20% of men receive treatment after a fragility fracture, according to the review.
When should men get a bone density test?
The review found that international guidelines generally recommend bone mineral density testing for men around age 70, but men with additional risk factors may need to be tested sooner. Those with a previous fragility fracture, low testosterone, long-term steroid use, low body weight, COPD, smoking, or heavy alcohol use have a higher risk of bone loss and should address it earlier.
The standard test is a DXA scan, which measures bone density at the hip and spine. It can help identify low bone density before a fracture brings the problem to light.
How to support stronger bones as you age
Beyond awareness and testing, there are many lifestyle factors that can contribute to higher or lower bone density. These everyday habits can help protect both bone and muscle health:
- Keep moving: Walking, strength training, and other weight-bearing exercise help maintain bone density while improving strength and balance.
- Prioritize protein: Adequate protein supports muscle, which often declines alongside bone mass with age.
- Get enough calcium and vitamin D: The review recommends 800 to 1,200 milligrams of calcium and 800 to 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily, with food as the first source when possible.
- Limit smoking and heavy alcohol use: Both are linked to poorer bone health and higher fracture risk.
- Reduce fall risk: Balance exercises and simple home changes, such as better lighting and clear walkways, can help prevent falls.
The takeaway
Men don't have to wait for a fracture to find out their bones need attention. A bone density test can help identify problems early, while lifestyle factors like regular exercise, adequate protein and nutrient intake, and reduction of risk factors can support bone health as you age.
If you're unsure whether it's time for you or a loved one to take that next step to address or prevent bone loss, it's never too early. It's better to start investigating now, before you're saddled with a broken hip.