But a new review in the Journal of the Endocrine Society is questioning that "more is always better" assumption, specifically when it comes to how testosterone levels relate to atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of irregular heartbeat. Interest in this question was heightened by the Cardiovascular Safety of Testosterone-Replacement Therapy1 trial, a large safety study that reassured doctors TRT doesn't raise the risk of heart attack or stroke, but did flag a higher rate of AFib among men on testosterone therapy compared to those on a placebo. This review pulled together the existing research to dig into what's actually driving that AFib finding.