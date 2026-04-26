These Are The 6 Best Foods To Boost Testosterone Levels In Men
There are so many factors that influence hormone levels. Food is one that is one that is often overlooked, especially for men. While no single ingredient can dramatically shift hormone levels on its own, the nutrients you eat each day can help support the systems responsible for producing and regulating hormones like testosterone.
Testosterone levels & health
Testosterone is mainly thought of only in the context of sexual health, but its role is much broader. In men, it supports:
- Muscle mass and strength
- Bone density
- Energy and motivation
- Mood regulation
- Heart and metabolic health
- Sexual and reproductive function
Levels naturally decline with age, typically by about 1–2% per year after age 40. Research suggests that a meaningful portion of older men may experience clinically low levels, often defined as under 300 ng/dL on a blood test.
How does food fit in?
Testosterone is synthesized from cholesterol, which means dietary fat is part of the hormonal building process. Very low-fat diets1, in particular, have been associated with lower testosterone levels in some studies.
But beyond fats, several nutrients act as cofactors in hormone production and regulation and help manage oxidative stress2. These are some of the best foods you can incorporate in your diet to support healthy testosterone levels.
Fatty fish
Salmon, mackerel, and sardines provide omega-3 fatty acids, which help support cell membrane health and reduce inflammation, both important for hormone signaling.
Some research suggests that omega-3s are associated with healthier testosterone levels compared to very low-fat eating patterns. A good goal is to aim for at least two servings of fatty fish a week. It's also a smart idea to supplement with omega-3s to ensure you're getting a therapeutic amount of these vital fats on a daily basis. We've rounded up the 15 best omega-3 supplements here (all are expert-approved).
Olive oil
Extra-virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols.
Beyond its cardiovascular benefits, small studies have linked olive oil intake3 to improvements in testosterone in certain populations, likely due to its role in supporting overall metabolic and oxidative balance.
Shellfish
Oysters, clams, and mussels are among the best dietary sources of zinc.
Zinc is essential for testosterone production, and low zinc status has been associated with reduced testosterone levels. This is especially relevant because inadequate zinc intake is still fairly common in some diets.
Dark leafy greens
Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens provide magnesium, a mineral involved in hundreds of enzymatic reactions, including those tied to energy metabolism and hormone function.
Magnesium intake4 has been associated with higher testosterone levels in some observational studies, particularly in active individuals. Yet 43% of adults don’t consistently meet recommended intake levels.
Pomegranates
Pomegranates and their juice are rich in polyphenol antioxidants.
Early research suggests they may help protect testosterone-producing cells from oxidative stress. Some small human studies have even observed changes in testosterone levels after regular pomegranate consumption, though more research is still needed.
Ashwagandha
Used more as a supplement, this adaptogenic herb has some of the most direct human research in this space.
Clinical trials suggest ashwagandha supplementation may support modest increases in testosterone (along with improvements in stress and fertility markers). One study found increases of around 10–15% over several months of use.
That said, results can vary based on dose, population, and baseline stress levels.
Lifestyle matters just as much as diet
Food is only one piece of the testosterone puzzle. Research consistently shows that other lifestyle factors5 often have equal or even greater influence on hormone balance.
- Sleep: Poor sleep is strongly linked to lower testosterone levels, even after just one week of restriction. Deep, consistent sleep is one of the most important regulators of hormone production.
- Stress: Chronic stress elevates cortisol, which can indirectly suppress testosterone production over time. Managing stress isn’t just about mental health—it’s also hormonal health.
- Physical activity: Resistance training in particular has been shown to support healthy testosterone levels, especially when paired with adequate recovery.
- Metabolic health: Insulin resistance and excess visceral fat are both associated with lower testosterone levels. Supporting metabolic health through diet, movement, and sleep can have meaningful downstream effects on hormones.
The takeaway
Food can absolutely support testosterone production, especially when it provides key nutrients like healthy fats, zinc, magnesium, and antioxidants.
But hormones don’t respond to a single food or supplement in isolation. They respond to your daily patters (i.e. how you eat, sleep, move, and recover over time).