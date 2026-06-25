Men Who Want Healthy Testosterone Levels Shouldn't Overlook This Mineral
Testosterone is the main sex hormone for men. While it’s most known for its role in sexual health, testosterone also plays a vital role in maintaining muscle mass, strength, and bone density, in addition to supporting mood and cardiometabolic health.
So many factors influence testosterone status—with some (like poor sleep1) hindering production of the hormone, while others (like strength training) promote healthy levels. One rarely-thought-of contributing factor to the status of this hormone is magnesium.
Magnesium & testosterone
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in more than 300 enzymatic reactions throughout the body. It's needed for energy production, muscle and nerve function, blood sugar regulation, protein synthesis, and even the production of ATP—the body's primary source of cellular energy.
Researchers have also explored magnesium's relationship with testosterone. While the exact mechanisms are still being investigated, evidence suggests magnesium may help support healthy testosterone levels by influencing the hormone's availability in the bloodstream and by supporting key processes that affect hormone production, including exercise recovery, stress regulation, sleep quality, and inflammation balance.
The research doesn't suggest magnesium is a standalone “testosterone booster”. Instead, its benefits appear most meaningful for people whose magnesium status or whose testosterone levels may be affected by factors magnesium helps support.
Here are just three examples of scenarios when magnesium may be helpful.
If you're physically active
Physically active men may have the most to gain from optimizing magnesium intake.
In a study of both athletes and sedentary men, four weeks of magnesium supplementation 2increased testosterone levels in both groups. However, the greatest increases were observed among the athletes, suggesting magnesium and exercise may work well together to support healthy testosterone status.
Why? Magnesium is involved in muscle contraction, energy metabolism, exercise performance, and recovery—all processes that become increasingly important as training volume and intensity rise.
Athletes and highly active individuals may also have greater magnesium needs due to increased losses through sweat and the higher metabolic demands of regular exercise. Ensuring adequate intake can help support not only muscle function and recovery but also the hormonal adaptations that accompany training.
If you're stressed
Stress and testosterone tend to move in opposite directions.
When the body perceives ongoing stress, it increases production of cortisol, often referred to as the body's primary stress hormone. Chronically elevated cortisol levels can interfere with testosterone production and contribute to symptoms like low energy, decreased motivation, and reduced exercise performance.
Magnesium plays an important role in regulating the body's stress response and supporting nervous system function. In fact, some research suggests magnesium needs may increase during periods of chronic stress, creating a cycle where stress depletes magnesium and low magnesium makes it harder to cope with stress.
While magnesium isn't a substitute for stress-management practices like exercise, mindfulness, or adequate recovery time, maintaining healthy magnesium levels may help support a more balanced physiological response to everyday stressors.
If you're not sleeping well
Quality sleep is one of the most important drivers of healthy testosterone production.
Most daily testosterone release occurs during sleep, which helps explain why even a few nights of inadequate sleep can negatively affect testosterone levels. Research consistently shows that sleep duration and sleep quality are closely linked to hormone health in men.
Magnesium helps regulate the nervous system, supports muscle relaxation, and plays a role in maintaining healthy levels of neurotransmitters involved in sleep-wake cycles3.
Improving magnesium intake won't fully counteract the effects of chronic sleep deprivation, but it may help improve restorative sleep.
How to increase magnesium intake
Magnesium is an essential mineral, meaning you have to get it from the diet or supplements. Increasing intake of magnesium-rich foods like pumpkin seeds, leafy greens, legumes, avocado, and whole grains are a great place to start.
Magnesium supplements can also be very beneficial—especially for those looking for added sleep or stress support. This magnesium powder combines 230 milligrams of magnesium with 480 milligrams of tart cherry powder to support rest and relaxation.
The takeaway
Increasing your magnesium intake is an underrated (yet effective way) to support testosterone. This mineral plays a meaningful role in many of the processes that influence hormone health. Men who are physically active, under chronic stress, not sleeping well, or falling short of their magnesium needs may benefit most from ensuring they're getting enough of this essential mineral.