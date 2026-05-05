5 Unexpected Ways A Vitamin D Deficiency Impacts Men’s Health
Vitamin D often gets categorized as a “bone health” nutrient, but for men, that framing misses a much bigger picture. It is a compound that functions more like a hormone1, with receptors throughout muscle tissue, the brain, the pancreas, and reproductive organs, meaning it has the potential to influence pretty much every system in the body.
About 25% of U.S adults have vitamin D deficiency (moderate or severe), and ~41% have insufficient levels. Low vitamin D doesn’t always present as a clear, acute issue. Instead, it tends to show up as small changes that are easy to attribute to stress, age, or training load.
Here are 5 unexpected ways that a low vitamin D status can impact men’s health.
Muscle function & performance
Vitamin D receptors are found in skeletal muscle, where they influence muscle fiber contraction, protein synthesis, and mitochondrial efficiency. When levels are low, research consistently links it with reduced strength output, slower recovery times, and decreased physical performance markers.
Practically, this may show up as a harder time progressing in the gym, feeling more fatigued between sessions, or noticing that workouts don’t “land” the same way they used to. For active men, especially those lifting or doing endurance training, it can limit beneficial adaptations.
Mood & cognition
In men, low vitamin levels have been associated with lower mood2, reduced motivation, and diminished cognitive sharpness, particularly in periods of low sunlight exposure.
Vitamin D interacts with neurotransmitter systems involved in serotonin and dopamine signaling, both of which play a role in drive, reward, and emotional regulation. While it’s not a sole determinant of mental health status, it can influence how well the brain handles stress and maintains emotional steadiness.
Testosterone levels
Testosterone is the primary sex hormone in men. Not only does it support sexual and reproductive health, but it also influences muscle mass (and strength), bone density, energy, mood regulation, and metabolic health.
Numerous factors can decrease testosterone levels in men. These include age (levels typically decrease by about 1–2% per year after age 40), too little exercise, overtaining, stress, and poor metabolic health.
And while low vitamin D status doesn’t necessarily cause low testosterone, these two are connected.
Vitamin D receptors are present in the testes, and observational research has found that men with lower vitamin D levels tend to have lower total testosterone levels compared to those with sufficient status.
Blood sugar
Vitamin D also plays a role in how the body regulates blood sugar. It’s involved in both insulin secretion from the pancreas and how sensitive your cells are to that insulin signal.
Research has linked low levels with reduced insulin sensitivity and less stable blood glucose control. Over time, that can show up as more energy dips, increased cravings, or a harder time maintaining body composition (especially around the midsection).
Sleep
Vitamin D receptors are present in brain regions that help regulate the sleep–wake cycle, and the nutrient is involved in pathways that convert serotonin into melatonin. It also appears to influence circadian rhythm timing more broadly.
Research has linked low vitamin D status to poor sleep quality, short sleep duration, and even insomnia and sleep apnea.
How to get more vitamin D
Improving your vitamin D can help improve all of these areas. While shifts may not be dramatic (or immediate), having enough vitamin D in your system will improve your health over time.
Fatty fish, egg yolks, UV-exposed mushrooms, and fortified foods all provide some vitamin D, and your body can make it when UVB rays hit your skin. But in practice, it’s difficult to build or maintain optimal levels from food and sun alone, especially if you’re starting from a deficient state, spend most of your day indoors, or live in a northern climate.
Because of that, supplementation is often the most reliable way to support healthy vitamin D status year-round. Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) is typically preferred over D2, as it’s more effective at raising and maintaining blood levels.
The takeaway
Low vitamin D levels rarely show up as one obvious symptom. Instead, it tends to surface across multiple systems and make you think,”Am I just tired, or is something off?”
Getting enough vitamin D (through food and supplements) is one of the easiest ways to support your health now and for years to come.