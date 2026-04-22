Regular Exercise Is One Of The Best Ways To Improve Sleep Quality
If you've been hitting your step goal but still waking up groggy, new research suggests the problem is linked to how you're moving (not just how much you move). A large-scale study1 makes a compelling case that structured, intentional exercise is the real driver of better sleep, while general daily activity (yes, even those 10,000 steps) doesn't seem to move the needle.
Here's what the science shows, and what it means for your routine.
Exercise (not just movement) matters for sleep
Researchers of this study analyzed data from 702,007 Japanese adults to understand how exercise habits relate to sleep quality over time.
- Initiating regular exercise was associated with 37% higher odds of improving perceived sleep restfulness.
- Maintaining an exercise habit was linked to 23% higher odds of better sleep—even among people who already exercised but still felt their sleep was lacking.
- Stopping exercise was associated with reduced sleep restfulness.
- Daily physical activity like steps and general movement showed no consistent pattern when it came to sleep improvements.
While all movement is good movement and plays a role in your overall health, structured movement (aka exercise) seems to be even more crucial for sleep.
Why structured exercise matters more than steps
So why doesn't your step count translate to better sleep? The distinction comes down to intensity and intentionality.
Exercise refers to structured workouts (think a strength training session, a run, a cycling class, or even a brisk 30-minute walk you've planned into your day). This structure engages your body differently than incidental movement like walking to the kitchen, pacing during a phone call, or strolling around turn on an errand run.
Research suggests2 that regular physical activity improves the functioning of the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which plays a central role in regulating stress and sleep. Exercise has also been shown to help with mood, which can indirectly support better rest.
In an 8-week randomized clinical3 trial in young women with poor sleep found that combining high-intensity circuit training with sleep-focused behavioral support improved both objective sleep quality and cardiometabolic markers more than either approach alone.
Another trial 4focusing on older adults found that resistance training significantly improved subjective sleep quality, sleep duration, and sleep disturbances, offering a non-pharmacological approach to better rest.
What this means for your routine
If your sleep has felt off lately, this research offers a clear, actionable path forward:
- Restarting counts: If you've fallen off your exercise routine, getting back to it may be one of the most effective sleep interventions available. The study found that initiating exercise had an even stronger association with improved sleep than simply maintaining a habit.
- Consistency matters (even when sleep still feels rough): Maintaining regular exercise was still linked to better sleep outcomes, even for people who didn't feel fully rested. Stick with it.
- Don't rely on steps alone: Your daily step count is great for general health, but it's not a substitute for planned, structured workouts when it comes to sleep quality.
The takeaway
If you want to sleep better, move with intention. Commit to two or three planned exercise sessions this week, whether that's strength training, a HIIT class, a jog, or a yoga flow, and pay attention to how your sleep responds.