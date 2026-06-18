Want To Reset Your Gut In 30 Days? Follow This MD-Approved Guide

This is one of Pasricha's best tips because instead of taking 30 days, it takes just 30 seconds. Modern toilets are designed so you sit the same way you'd sit in a chair, but that position actually puts a small kink in your colon1 . A sling-like muscle partially closes off the end of the tube when your knees are at hip level. When you raise your knees above your waist, that muscle relaxes and the colon straightens out.