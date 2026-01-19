Want To Get More Out Of Your Walks? Try This 3-Minute Trick
A daily walk is one of the most accessible ways to support your health, but what if you could maximize the benefits just by changing how you walk?
On the mindbodygreen podcast, internal medicine physician Sharon Bergquist, M.D., shared compelling evidence on why you should pick up the pace, spotlighting a powerful method called interval walking training (IWT).
The technique, simple yet grounded in science, has been shown to significantly boost cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, and metabolic health.
What is interval walking training?
IWT alternates between three minutes of moderate-paced walking and three minutes of fast-paced walking (close to your top speed without jogging), repeated five times for a 30-minute session. It's essentially a joint-friendly version of high-intensity interval training.
The power of pace
IWT taps into the benefits of intermittent, vigorous activity, also known as VILPA (vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity). These brief, high-effort bursts create a form of healthy stress that prompts the body to adapt and grow stronger.
This includes hormonal responses like temporary increases in cortisol, which help the body become more resilient, as well as cellular shifts that support mitochondrial health and energy production. And the research supports these findings.
Researchers found that those who followed this walking protocol saw impressive results:
- VO2 max (a marker of cardiovascular and respiratory fitness) increased by up to 16%.
- Leg strength improved by up to 17%.
- Blood pressure dropped by around 9 mm Hg systolic and 5 mm Hg diastolic.
- Chronic inflammation markers, like the pro-inflammatory NFKB2 gene, were dialed down through epigenetic changes.
And perhaps most remarkably, participants weren't hitting the gym or buying fancy gear. They were simply walking—in intervals—on their own time, in their own neighborhoods.
Why interval walking works
According to Bergquist, one of the reasons this works so well comes down to mitochondrial health. Every energy system in the body, from brain function to digestion, relies on the efficiency of our mitochondria. And the most powerful stimulus for improving that efficiency is intensity.
During high-effort intervals, the body activates processes like mitochondrial biogenesis (creating new mitochondria) and mitophagy (replacing damaged mitochondria with healthier ones). This cellular upgrade not only supports energy production but also enhances resilience to chronic stress and slows biological aging.
While steady-state walking (like a casual 60-minute stroll) does offer health benefits, studies consistently show that alternating between intensities activates far more physiological systems, from cardiovascular to muscular to cognitive, making interval walking a more comprehensive health practice.
How to start
You don't need a fancy tracker to begin. Simply follow this basic protocol:
- Walk at a moderate pace (brisk but still comfortable) for 3 minutes
- Walk at a fast pace (as if you are late for a meeting) for 3 minutes
- Repeat this cycle 5 times for a total of 30 minutes
- Aim for 4 days a week
And it just gets better
What's especially exciting is how sustainable this model is. In long-term studies, participants continued the IWT protocol for up to 22 months with a 70% adherence rate, a remarkably high number in the world of fitness programs. The ones who stuck with it saw ongoing improvements in aerobic fitness and functional movement, especially important as we age.
The takeaway
In a culture where wellness can feel like it's all or nothing, interval walking is a reminder that small adjustments can yield profound results. You don't have to overhaul your schedule, invest in new equipment, or commit to punishing routines. You just need to walk smarter.