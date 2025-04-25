Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity

In clinical studies, Urolithin A has been shown to improve muscle endurance and function in adults by up to 40% and even increase muscle strength by 10% without requiring changes to diet or exercise routines. This is particularly beneficial for individuals over 40, who typically experience a natural decline in muscle mass at a rate of around 1% per year. By enhancing mitophagy, Urolithin A not only supports muscle health but also reduces inflammation and improves cellular resilience to stressors, a benefit that has wide-ranging effects on overall health and recovery.