Mental Health

Can Stress Ever Be A Good Thing? Yes—Meet Eustress

Colleen Travers
Author:
Colleen Travers
December 12, 2024
Colleen Travers
By Colleen Travers
mbg Contributor
Colleen Travers is a freelance writer and editor who specializes in health, nutrition, diet, fitness, and wellness trends for various publications and brands. Her work has appeared in Reader's Digest, SHAPE, Fit Pregnancy, Food Network, and more.
Woman in Athletic Clothing Stretching While on a Run
Image by Marco Govel / Stocksy
December 12, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The narrative around stress is often about how harmful it can be for mental and physical health. While that's true, in some cases stress can have a neutral—and even positive—effect on our overall well-being. This type of "good" stress is often referred to as eustress.

Here's what you need to know about how eustress affects the body and how to differentiate it from other, more sinister forms of stress.

What is eustress?

Eustress is a positive form of stress that we feel in the face of a goal or challenge. From the Greek word eu, meaning good, and stress, eustress is just that: a good stress that can boost our motivation, focus, and drive.

"It typically occurs when we are reaching toward something we have not yet achieved, coupled with the mindset of, 'I can get there, this challenge feels exciting to me,' rather than 'I'm falling short, this challenge feels scary to me,'" explains Lindsey Pratt, LMHC, an NYC-based psychotherapist.

"Feelings of exhilaration or heightened momentum are often key components of experiencing eustress," Pratt adds. "These feelings can help propel a person toward their goal and bridge the gap between what is currently and what can be."

Eustress vs. distress

Compared to negative forms of stress, eustress feels different in the body. While anxiousness can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort, sleeping issues, and an inability to control one's thoughts, eustress is far more manageable.

"With eustress, the stressor involved is going to lead to increased feelings of happiness and pride," explains Amber Trueblood, MFT, a marriage and family therapist based in San Diego, California. "You feel energized from it rather than depleted.”

Think of it this way: Eustress sends motivation through the body, while distress sends stagnation. Eustress is the little voice that leads to more creative thoughts or nudges you to naturally wake up earlier to start the day. Distress or anxiety is the voice that keeps you from taking risks out of fear.

Examples of eustress

Here are a few examples of times you might experience eustress:

  1. Preparing for a big promotion at work
  2. Getting ready to take an exam you've prepared extremely well for
  3. Planning a wedding you're excited for
  4. Working towards a challenging but rewarding new exercise goal
  5. Going back to school to study a topic that interests you
  6. Playing a new sport you've always wanted to try

Keeping your stress positive

Even eustress can become a problem if you have too much of it. It's important to give yourself occasional mental breaks so it doesn't transform into chronic stress or anxiety over time.

"If you're under a huge amount of [any type of] stress and it's unrelenting, then you're going to have psychological and emotional damage as a result," says Trueblood. "It's important to purposely give yourself breaks and distractions—like phoning a friend or going for a run—so that the stress stays at an intermittent level and doesn't creep up into higher, chronic types of stress." 

In addition to giving your brain a break, eating a healthy diet that's low in sugar and alcohol, spending time in nature, and calling on relaxing holistic remedies like lavender oil can all help keep eustress under control.

The takeaway

Stress seems to always have a negative connotation, but it is possible to use it as a tool to fuel productivity and boost your health. By giving yourself mental breaks, surrounding yourself with inspiration, and priming your body to better cope during stressful times, you can tip the scales towards eustress, a more positive form of stress.

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier
Women's Health

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier

Ava Durgin

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Integrative Health

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Smarter Approach To Skin Health (And It's Not Just Sunscreen)
Integrative Health

A Smarter Approach To Skin Health (And It's Not Just Sunscreen)

Jason Wachob

Drawing A Blank On Holiday Shopping? 15+ Gifts Our Editors Are Giving This Year
Integrative Health

Drawing A Blank On Holiday Shopping? 15+ Gifts Our Editors Are Giving This Year

Carleigh Ferrante

4 Signs You Could Use More Fiber & How To Get More (Even If You Eat Healthy)
Integrative Health

4 Signs You Could Use More Fiber & How To Get More (Even If You Eat Healthy)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome
Paid Content | immy

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome

Alexandra B. Engler

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby
Integrative Health

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby

Jamie Schneider

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

