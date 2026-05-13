Chronic Exposure To This May Increase Risk Of Early-Onset Colon Cancer
Colorectal cancer rates are climbing, especially among adults under 50. The usual lifestyle factors like diet, lack of exercise and family history get most of the attention when it comes to prevention.
But the increase in cases is leading researchers to look beyond the obvious causes, and a new study published in Nature Medicine points to an environmental factor that's often overlooked.
About the study
Researchers examined compared epigenetic data from tumor tissue in patients with early (under 50) and late (70 and older) onset colorectal cancer. They wanted to see the association between shifts in DNA markers in people with colorectal cancer to the amount of pesticide exposure these people may be exposed to.
The goal was to determine if pesticide exposure is linked to getting colorectal cancer at a younger age, and whether certain chemicals showed stronger associations with disease risk.
This type of research matters because pesticides are everywhere, in our food supply, water, and environment, and more research is coming out highlighting them as a potential cancer risk factor.
One herbicide linked to higher CRC risk
Researchers found a significant association between picloram, an herbicide, and increased risk of early onset colorectal cancer. Patients whose tumors showed DNA signatures consistent with higher picloram exposure were more likely to have early-onset colorectal cancer.
What makes this research particularly relevant is the timing. Colorectal cancer incidence has been rising in younger adults for reasons that aren't fully understood. Diet and lifestyle changes explain part of the trend, but environmental exposures like pesticides could be a missing piece of the puzzle.
A real-world look at 94 U.S. counties
To test the tumor-tissue findings, the researchers pulled 21 years of county-level pesticide use data and matched it against early-onset colorectal cancer rates in adults aged 25 to 49, across 94 U.S. counties.
Out of 225 pesticides analyzed, 27 remained linked to higher EOCRC rates even after accounting for socioeconomic factors like income, education, and employment. But picloram was the only one that held up consistently after controlling for the other chemicals being used on the same land, meaning counties with heavier picloram use had measurably higher rates of colorectal cancer in younger adults, and that pattern couldn't be explained away by other pesticides or economic differences.
This real world data, combined with the epigenetic information found in the tumors themselves, makes the picloram finding hard to dismiss.
How to reduce your pesticide exposure
It's impossible to eliminate pesticide exposure entirely, but you can take steps to minimize it.
Picloram is not a major food residue concern in the way some other pesticides are, according to the EPA. Picrolam is mostly found in grain products, like straw, barley, oat and wheat. Farm animals eat these grains, so meat and dairy products are often also contaminated.
The EPA does not consider the amount of picloram in these products to be harmful, but if you want to prioritize safer food look for organic options for both plant and animal-based products. If you want to get meat and dairy products without pesticides, look for products that are USDA Certified Organic, 100% Grass-Fed, or from smaller, local farms.
The EPA also notes that picrolam is highly water soluble, meaning it can easily into the soil and get into drinking water via agricultural runoff. To reduce exposure to pesticides in drinking water, we recommend investing in a quality water filter. This is especially important in agricultural areas, where runoff may be more prevalent.
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The takeaway
This research adds pesticide exposure to the growing list of factors that may influence colorectal cancer risk. While more studies are needed to confirm causation, the findings suggest that what's on your food matters, not just what you're eating. Reducing pesticide exposure is one action you can take as part of a comprehensive approach to cancer prevention.