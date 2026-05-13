Chronic Exposure To This May Increase Risk Of Early-Onset Colon Cancer

Out of 225 pesticides analyzed, 27 remained linked to higher EOCRC rates even after accounting for socioeconomic factors like income, education, and employment. But picloram was the only one that held up consistently after controlling for the other chemicals being used on the same land, meaning counties with heavier picloram use had measurably higher rates of colorectal cancer in younger adults, and that pattern couldn't be explained away by other pesticides or economic differences.