Mental Health

Why Light Exposure Matters For Mental Health, According To Research

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 23, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Portrait of a Young Woman With Eyes Closed and Enjoying The Sun
Image by W2 Photography / Stocksy
September 23, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When we think about the factors that impact our mental health, we're quick to consider things like stress, sleep, and exercise.

But according to research published in the journal Nature Mental Health1, there's one less obvious factor that could play a more important role in mental health than we previously realized: light exposure. Here's what they found.

Studying light exposure and mental health

The research for this study was done out of Australia and is the largest study on light exposure and mental health to date, with nearly 87,000 participants. The data used was collected from the UK Biobank, with the researchers looking at things like light exposure, sleep, physical activity, and mental health.

Based on the findings, lighting could play more of a role in mental health than we thought, with participants who had increased light exposure at night showing an increased risk of psychiatric disorders like anxiety and depression. Namely, light at night increased risk of depression by 30%, and similar patterns were also seen for self-harm, psychosis, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and PTSD.

And as the study's lead author, Sean Cain, Ph.D., notes in a news release, these findings were consistent even after accounting for compounding variables like shift work, cardio-metabolic health, and urban-versus-rural living.

The good news is the study also found that light exposure during the day can serve as a protective measure for mental health and reducing psychosis risk.

What to do about it

According to Cain, these findings highlight the importance of light exposure as it relates to mental health. "Our findings will have a potentially huge societal impact," he says, adding, "Once people understand that their light exposure patterns have a powerful influence on their mental health, they can take some simple steps to optimize their well-being. It's about getting bright light in the day and darkness at night."

It might sound like a simple ask, but as Cain notes, we challenge our biology, spending "around 90% of the day indoors under electric lighting which is too dim during the day and too bright at night compared to natural light and dark cycles." This confuses our bodies and "makes us unwell," he says.

So when possible, rely on natural light during the day, and better yet, get outside for an afternoon walk. As the sun starts going down, dim your lights too, and try to avoid screens the later it gets as much as possible.

Not only has aligning your circadian rhythm with natural light been shown to help improve your sleep and control blood sugar, but it could improve your mental health too.

The takeaway

As more research sheds light (pun intended) on the impact of light exposure, it's clear that getting enough light during the day—and mitigating it at night—is a simple way to mind your mental health.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

