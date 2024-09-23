Advertisement
Want To Eat For Your Mental Health? Consider Aiming For Balance
What we eat directly affects a host of bodily functions, from metabolism to blood sugar regulation and, yes, even our mood.
The research around mental health and nutrition is constantly evolving, and one study set out to answer which of four common diets was the best for mental health.
Below, we cover the top-ranked diet for brain health and how to work it into your lifestyle.
A balanced diet wins for brain function & mood
This recent study, published in Nature Mental Health, revealed that maintaining an overall balanced diet may significantly benefit mental health and cognitive function1 compared to more narrow eating patterns.
Researchers examined the food preferences of 181,990 participants in an even larger data set called the UK Biobank. They chose to focus on people's food preferences rather than self-reported data on what diets they follow, as research shows that "food liking" is the primary driver of food choices and consumption patterns2.
Researchers then divided these preferences into categories, including starch-free, vegetarian, and high-protein and low-fiber diets.
For instance, the study defined a "high-protein, low-fiber" dietary pattern as one characterized by strong preferences for snacks and protein-rich foods but minimal interest in fruits and vegetables (which are high in fiber).
In addition to general cognitive and mood differences, the research team observed that specific food preferences were associated with distinct patterns in brain traits observed via MRIs. They note the brain's plasticity and adaptability, influenced by dietary choices, could lead to structural changes impacting cognitive function and mental well-being.
Another possible explanation for the link between food and mental health is the role of the gut-brain axis3. Past research suggests that specific dietary patterns, such as the Western diet, have the potential to disrupt the balance of gut microbiota, leading to inflammation and oxidative stress, the research team notes. In turn, this can negatively impact brain function and mood.
Most likely, the correlation between a balanced diet and improved cognitive function can be attributed to a host of factors simultaneously—including the effects of essential nutrients, support of the microbiome status, and structural changes in the brain.
Editor's note
Why does this matter?
This study highlights the complex interplay between cognitive function and mental health, stressing the need to view mood symptoms as crucial factors affecting cognitive performance rather than treating them separately.
The researchers anticipate that these insights could prompt the use of food preferences as an indicator to identify individuals at risk of cognitive impairment and mental health challenges.
Ultimately, this understanding may facilitate tailored interventions and personalized dietary advice meant to enhance brain health.
What is a balanced diet?
The good news here is that a "balanced diet" doesn't have one right path. According to the UK's National Health Service, the basic pillars of a balanced diet include the following:
- Eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables every day
- Base meals on high-fiber starchy foods like potatoes, bread, rice, or pasta
- Have some dairy or dairy alternatives
- Eat some beans, fish, eggs, meat, and other protein
- Choose unsaturated oils and spreads, and eat them in small amounts
- Drink plenty of fluids (at least 6 to 8 glasses a day)
They also recommend limiting foods and drinks that are high in fat, salt, or sugar. This doesn't mean you have to cut them out entirely, but rather view them as an occasional treat, not an everyday staple if you can help it.
Finally, the NHS suggests choosing a variety of foods to fill those five main food groups to boost your nutritional diversity. Some health experts recommend shooting for 30 or more plants a week—you can read about that method here.
At the end of the day, achieving balance in your diet will look different for everyone. Taking these suggestions into consideration is a great start, but you should base your daily menu on your health goals and food preferences.
After all, food has the power to spark joy, so don't force yourself to eat something you're not keen on.
Plus, boosting your mood and cognitive performance goes far beyond your diet—consider adding exercise you enjoy, mindfulness activities, and, of course, asking for help when you need it.
The takeaway
What we eat plays a critical role in our overall well-being, including mood and cognitive function.
This recent study highlights the importance of a balanced diet for mental health, suggesting personalized dietary approaches can significantly impact brain health and cognitive performance, without completely restricting certain food groups.
If you want more specific guidance, consider reading about the "MIND" diet, which has been proven to support cognitive health.
