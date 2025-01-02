Skip to Content
Routines

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood
January 02, 2025
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Person walking on treadmill with strong starts logo
Image by mbg creative
January 02, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The modern workday is built for inactivity, but there's no denying the negative impact of hours spent sitting. Research shows a link between greater periods of sedentary time and decreased metabolic health1—and we suspect that fitness tracking will eventually be replaced by an effort to reduce the amount of inactivity in your day.

There are a few ways to avoid sitting too much, but one of the easiest ways to restore movement to your day is an under-desk treadmill. These compact additions to your workspace offer an easy way to increase your step count throughout the day.

And while walking may not leave you as sweaty as a HIIT session, Blue Zone expert Dan Buettner says it's the best exercise to support longevity.

What's more, one of our favorite options, the WalkingPad P1 Foldable Walking Treadmill, is currently $120 off with code XMAS. Less than 33 inches long when unfolded, the sleek pick is small enough to slip under a desk and features built-in sensors that auto-adjust speed based on your walking pace.

For example, you can walk towards the end of the pad to slow down your speed during an important work call or gently increase your speed up to 3.75 miles per hour while reading through a study. As you grow accustomed to the walking pad, you can also manually enter your preferred speed using the included remote control.

Designed to save space, the WalkindPad folds in half for storage with a slim enough profile to fit under many couches (less than 22 inches tall). It also skips a display screen in favor of a smartphone app, which allows you to adjust settings similar to the remote control. We'll admit: The app won't be a must for those with an activity tracker, but it's a great option for tracking mileage for those who skip wearables.

WalkingPad P1 Foldable Walking Treadmill

$449 (was $499)

WalkingPad foldable treadmill graphic from brand

And although this treadmill might be tiny, it's still built for comfort and durability. The belt packs plenty of foam padding to protect your ankles at faster speeds (though you should always wear a pair of supportive walking shoes) with a brushless motor backed by a one-year warranty.

Just note the WalkingPad P1 only comes in one color, so you'll have to check out other models if you want to adjust the aesthetic. While slightly pricier, some come with added perks; the WalkingPad A1 Pro has added noise-reducing technology and a built-in display screen. Luckily, the brand's holiday $120 code applies to every model—including the 2-in-1 models also crafted for running.

The takeaway

Finding small ways to reduce the amount of time spent sitting and sedentary is an easy way to support your overall well-being, and an under-the-desk treadmill is one of our favorite hacks. We recommend testing out the WalkingPad P1 Foldable Walking Treadmill, which is currently just $449 in the brand's holiday sale with code XMAS. Better yet, the brand a 7-day shipping period to ensure our new investment arrives in plenty of time to start logging the steps (or rather the lack of inactivity).

WalkingPad P1 Foldable Walking Treadmill

$449 (was $499)

WalkingPad foldable treadmill graphic from brand

