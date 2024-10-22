Skip to Content
Beauty

Keep Waking Up With A Puffy Face? This May Be Why, From MDs

Hannah Frye
October 22, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Woman inspecting her skin in a cosmetic mirror
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Most people will wake up with a puffy face occasionally. Often this is caused by fluid buildup, a cold, or a hangover, but it could be a sneaky sign of something else if it sticks around. To come, three possible reasons your morning puffiness won’t budge, plus how to dial down the swelling.

3 common causes of puffy morning face

1.

Alcohol and salt consumption

“Dietary factors such as drinking alcohol and excessive intake of salt can cause puffiness, especially in the morning, due to the combined effects of gravity and fluid retention,” explains board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., FAAD

You’ll likely know whether or not you consumed alcohol the night before, but sometimes sodium-rich foods can sneak up on you. Most often, sodium-rich foods are present in processed snacks or meals, but you’ll occasionally find high amounts of sodium in products like soups, broths, sauces, and even canned or pickled vegetables. 

Swelling can also signal dehydration, especially if you’ve consumed loads of salty food or alcohol. “Lack of proper hydration can cause your body to retain water, resulting in puffiness,” Anna Askari, M.D., family physician at One Medical, explains. “This can be exacerbated by alcohol or caffeine consumption, which dehydrate the body."

So while hydration is important all the time, it will be even more essential when paired with alcohol and higher salt intake. 

2.

Loss of skin elasticity

“In addition, as we age, we lose firmness and elasticity, which may result in increased puffiness as fluid accumulates in the tissues overnight,” Marcus explains.

This one isn’t avoidable, but you can take steps to boost your skin’s natural collagen production and plump the skin.

One of the easiest: Take a collagen supplement daily. Look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides for optimal absorption—here’s a list of some great options on the market now

RELATED READ: 16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Expert-Approved Tips

3.

Allergies and congestion

“Allergic reactions, such as hay fever or food allergies, can cause facial swelling and puffiness,” Askari says. Common allergens she notes include pollen, pet dander, certain foods, and insect bites. 

Your sinuses could also become congested from the allergies, which could then lead to facial swelling and puffiness. 

How to ease facial puffiness

There are plenty of ways to ease temporary facial puffiness. Below, find Marcus’ best tips: 

  • Stay hydrated to help flush out excess fluid
  • Use cold compresses to help construct blood vessels and decrease swelling
  • Use creams containing caffeine to constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling 
  • Gently massage your face to promote lymphatic drainage 

When to visit a doctor

“In addition to temporary causes, there are some health conditions that may cause facial puffiness as a symptom,” Askari says. 

While waking up with a puffy face is likely caused by one of the common factors listed above, if it recurs frequently or tends to stick around, it could be a symptom of some other health issue.

Below, a few health conditions that may cause a puffy face, from Askari: 

  • Hypothyroidism: An underactive thyroid gland can result in fluid retention and puffiness, particularly in the face.
  • Kidney problems: Conditions like kidney disease or kidney failure can cause fluid retention and facial puffiness due to impaired fluid balance and filtration.
  • Cushing's syndrome: This hormonal disorder occurs when the body produces excessive cortisol. It can cause a variety of symptoms, including facial puffiness.

So if you frequently wake up with a puffy face but none of the temporary causes align, it’s best to visit your doctor to make sure it’s not a symptom of a more serious health concern.

The takeaway

Most often, morning facial puffiness happens from increased alcohol or salt intake, allergies, or congestion, and it may look more pronounced due to a lack of skin elasticity. If your morning facial puffiness sticks around, visit your doctor. Otherwise, work on relieving the swelling with lymphatic drainage massage techniques. Note: A gua sha may be helpful for this process—here’s a list of great options if you’re in the market.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

