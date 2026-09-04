Wait, What Are Synbiotics & How Do You Get More Of Them In Your Diet?

However, there’s no one-size-fits-all synbiotic formula. Researchers have studied many different combinations1 of pre- and probiotics, and their effects can vary depending on the specific ingredients, doses, population, and health outcome being studied. For most people, a more practical approach is to focus on getting a variety of high-quality probiotic and prebiotic sources in your diet. Or opt for a synbiotic supplement that provides clincially studied probiotics and prebiotics.