Wait, What Are Synbiotics & How Do You Get More Of Them In Your Diet?
Probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics... oh my! Who knew improving your gut health may come down to a vocabulary lesson. While these terms sound similar, they all refer to distinct nutrients and compounds that impact the gut microbiome in various ways. Let's dive into what these buzzy gut health words actually mean and how they fit into your diet.
What are synbiotics?
According to the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP), a synbiotic is a mixture of live microorganisms and a substrate that's selectively utilized by host microorganisms (your gut microbiome) and confers a health benefit.
- Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when consumed in adequate amounts, provide a health benefit. You can find certain probiotics in fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut, as well as in supplements.
- Prebiotics are often specific types of fibers or polyphenols that selectively nourish the good bacteria in your gut, them them thrive. Many prebiotics are found in fiber-rich plant foods, including onions, garlic, asparagus, oats, legumes, and fruits.
- Synbiotics include a combination of probiotics and prebiotics1 that have been shown to benefit the host (aka you).
However, there’s no one-size-fits-all synbiotic formula. Researchers have studied many different combinations1 of pre- and probiotics, and their effects can vary depending on the specific ingredients, doses, population, and health outcome being studied. For most people, a more practical approach is to focus on getting a variety of high-quality probiotic and prebiotic sources in your diet. Or opt for a synbiotic supplement that provides clincially studied probiotics and prebiotics.
RELATED READ: The 7 Best Prebiotic Foods To Nourish Your Gut
3 easy ways to get more live cultures + prebiotic-rich foods
Regularly incorporating a variety of foods that contain live cultures alongside fiber-rich plant foods.
Here are a few easy places to start:
Yogurt + berries
Choose a yogurt that contains live and active cultures, then top it with berries for an easy gut-friendly breakfast or snack. Berries provide fiber and a variety of plant compounds that make their way to the gut, while yogurt can provide live cultures. Add nuts, seeds, or a sprinkle of oats to increase the fiber content even further. (Try this RD-approved yogurt bowl with 40+ grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber).
Kefir + overnight oats
Kefir is another fermented food that can contain live microorganisms, while oats provide beta-glucan and other fermentable carbohydrates.
Try using kefir as the base for overnight oats and adding fruit, chia seeds, or nuts. Just keep in mind that this pairing isn't necessarily a scientifically defined synbiotic—it’s simply an easy way to bring foods containing live cultures and fiber-rich plant foods together.
Not a fan of overnight oats? This kefir chia seed pudding may be a better fit for you.
Fermented vegetables + a fiber-filled meal
If you enjoy kimchi or other non-heat-treated fermented vegetables containing live cultures, try adding them to a meal built around beans, lentils, whole grains, and vegetables.
A grain bowl with lentils, roasted vegetables, and kimchi, for example, offers a diverse mix of fibers and other plant compounds alongside live microorganisms from the fermented food. This kimchi soup hits all of these components.
RELATED READ: Follow This Guide To Get 30+ Grams Of Fiber Daily
What about synbiotic supplements?
A synbiotic supplement can offer a more targeted combination of probiotics and prebiotic fiber.
Take mindbodygreen's synbiotic fiber+, for example. The formula pairs 9 grams a soluble prebiotic fiber, with two probiotic strains: Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969® and Bacillus subtilis WelBac 40™. Together, the formula provides 7 billion CFU of probiotics per serving.
The combination is designed to combat bloating and support regularity while also helping nourish the gut microbiome.* The prebiotic fiber provides a substantial dose of soluble fiber, while the probiotic strains were selected for their ability to survive the digestive process.*
When evaluating a synbiotic supplement, consider:
- The specific probiotic strains included
- The type and amount of prebiotic
- Whether the ingredients (or ideally, the combination itself) have been studied for the intended health benefit
- What outcome the formula is designed to support, whether that's regularity, digestive comfort, or another aspect of health
Because, as with probiotics, not all synbiotics are interchangeable. The potential benefits depend on the specific combination you're taking.
The takeaway
Both prebiotics and probitocis are important for gut health. You don't need to create a synbiotic at every meal, though. A good goal is to regularly eat a diverse range of fiber-rich plant foods while also incorporating fermented foods that contain live cultures, if you enjoy and tolerate them.