Chronic low-grade inflammation sits at the root of most metabolic diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Fermented foods help on two fronts. First, by supporting the gut lining, they reduce the amount of LPS that can leak into the bloodstream, one of the primary triggers of systemic inflammation. Second, the bioactive compounds produced during fermentation, particularly SCFAs and bioactive peptides, have direct anti-inflammatory effects that interact with receptors throughout the body and help dial down inflammatory signaling.