Wait, Do Sleep Masks Cause Wrinkles? The Answer Will Surprise You

At the end of the day, though, quality sleep is paramount for healthy skin aging—arguably even more important than gentle fabrics. Let's not forget that your skin shifts to recovery mode at night, with the regeneration process up to three times faster than during the day (ever wake up with a noticeable glow after clocking quality hours of sleep? That's why). So if an eye mask (silk, cotton, what have you) is what you need to help ease your mind and body into rest, please, carry on.