Eye masks are not frivolous bedtime accessories—many are quite chic, yes, but they’re also helpful for blocking out any excess light that creeps into your sleep space. Even the tiniest bit of light can send a signal to our brains to stay awake, so encouraging as much darkness as you can is key for quality sleep. Noorani finds them particularly helpful for her wind down routine: “As soon as I put on an eye mask, I can immediately shut off and go to bed,” she explains.

The problem is, the fabric has to be pretty secure in order to comfortably stay snug all night long. That constant pressure on the delicate eye area can lead to compression wrinkles (known colloquially as “pillow lines”), especially if you sleep with your face smashed into the pillow. And if you toss and turn throughout the night, that fabric can tug at the skin around your eyes—which, over time, can lead to fine lines. As you grow older and your natural collagen levels decline, those folds may start to stick around: “They will deepen over time with repetition as skin thins and elasticity wains with both age and sun damage,” notes board-certified dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care, about this type of wrinkle.