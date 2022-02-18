Our nervous systems have all sorts of receptors for various hormones, and vitamin D receptors are one of them—meaning there's a reason those D receptors are in our brain and central nervous system broadly. As it turns out, this essential fat-soluble micronutrient wonder is a big player in supporting nervous system function and brain health.*

In fact, research has shown that vitamin D has neuroprotective effects, thanks to its impact on the production and release of neurotrophins (key proteins required for both the development and survival of neurons).* Additionally, vitamin D helps protect nervous tissues from oxidative stress and ensure balanced calcium levels in our blood (and cells, including the nervous system).* As it turns out, calcium is a major signaling compound inside cells and ensures neurons fire properly, which has implications for our entire body.