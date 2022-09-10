 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Vitamin D Sufficiency Promotes Hair Growth — Are You Getting Enough?

Vitamin D Sufficiency Promotes Hair Growth — Are You Getting Enough?

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
A Brunette Lady Flicks Her Hair Back, It Is Back Lit By The Sunset

Image by Maresa Smith / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 10, 2022 — 11:02 AM

Whether we’re talking collagen powder or vitamin C, there’s no doubt certain supplements can help bolster your beauty and give you a healthy glow.

And while vitamin D is fairly well-known for its skin benefits in the beauty realm, many don’t realize that the essential vitamin is critical for hair growth as well.

How vitamin D supports hair growth.

Vitamin D delivers myriad health benefits, including supporting healthy, long hair.* As it turns out, vitamin D3 is involved in various signaling pathways in the hair follicle and has a direct (and critical) role in the hair growth (aka anagen) phase.

It goes the other way, as well: According to a 2021 review from the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, individuals with hair growth challenges are more likely to have suboptimal vitamin D levels. 

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
vitamin D3 potency+

FWTS-certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, William Gaunitz, previously echoed this concern, telling mbg that insufficient vitamin D status can decrease scalp and whole-body hair volume. 

Considering 41% of U.S. adults are insufficient in vitamin D and approximately 29% are straight-up deficient in the sunshine vitamin, a large chunk of the population would benefit from getting more vitamin D if they’re looking to grow out their locks.

The thing is, getting enough vitamin D from diet and sunlight alone is absurdly difficult (read: practically impossible). If you’re looking to promote (and maintain) healthy vitamin D levels, high-quality vitamin D supplementation is your best bet.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Choosing a smart vitamin D supplement.

To net the greatest health benefits, prioritize these features in a vitamin D supplement:*

  • Always choose vitamin D3, rather than D2, to make sure you’re getting the most effective form.
  • Take an efficacious dose—i.e., 5,000 IU of vitamin D daily. (Experts agree this is the dosage you need to achieve truly optimal levels.) 
  • Choose a vitamin D with built-in fat to optimize absorption. If your supplement doesn’t have fats included, make sure you take it with a meal each day to bolster its bioavailability.

(Hint: mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ includes all of these incredible features, plus our vitamin D3 is organic and sustainably sourced.)

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Studies show that vitamin D is critically important to the hair follicle’s growth phase. To promote vitamin D sufficiency, consider taking a high-quality vitamin D supplement daily.*

mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ features 5,000 IU of algal vitamin D3, plus an organic trio of avocado, flaxseed, and olive oils for optimized absorption, so your body is able to reap all of D’s benefits as quickly as possible.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
vitamin D3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Lived With Uncomfortable Eye Symptoms For 30 Years—Then I Got This Diagnosis

Gail Devers
I Lived With Uncomfortable Eye Symptoms For 30 Years—Then I Got This Diagnosis
Integrative Health

This Unexpected Supplement Increases Antioxidant Levels & Supports Healthy Aging

Morgan Chamberlain
This Unexpected Supplement Increases Antioxidant Levels & Supports Healthy Aging
Recipes

Beat The Late-Summer Heat With This 3-Ingredient Lavender Lemonade

Kami McBride
Beat The Late-Summer Heat With This 3-Ingredient Lavender Lemonade
Integrative Health

After Trying Countless Other Brands, Customers Keep Returning To This Probiotic

Merrell Readman
After Trying Countless Other Brands, Customers Keep Returning To This Probiotic
Integrative Health

A Nutrition Ph.D.'s Guide To Getting Enough Magnesium Every Day

Emma Loewe
A Nutrition Ph.D.'s Guide To Getting Enough Magnesium Every Day
Functional Food

The One Thing You Should Always Pair With Turmeric (Nope, Not Black Pepper)

Emma Loewe
The One Thing You Should Always Pair With Turmeric (Nope, Not Black Pepper)
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Could Be A Rocky Week For Relationships, Astrologers Warn

The AstroTwins
This Could Be A Rocky Week For Relationships, Astrologers Warn
Beauty

PSA: This Ingredient Has Been Clinically Shown To Reduce Wrinkles In 15 Days*

Hannah Frye
PSA: This Ingredient Has Been Clinically Shown To Reduce Wrinkles In 15 Days*
Beauty

I Had Cracked Nails For Years & Nothing Would Help — Until I Tried This

Jamie Schneider
I Had Cracked Nails For Years & Nothing Would Help — Until I Tried This
Love

Want A Spicier Date Night? Here's What This Sex Therapist Recommends

Rachel Wright, LMFT
Want A Spicier Date Night? Here's What This Sex Therapist Recommends
Beauty

We're Calling It: This Romantic Nail Color Is Going To Be Fall's New Neutral

Jamie Schneider
We're Calling It: This Romantic Nail Color Is Going To Be Fall's New Neutral
Motivation

The Activewear Our Fitness Director Swears By To Get The 'Tenniscore' Look

Kristine Thomason
The Activewear Our Fitness Director Swears By To Get The 'Tenniscore' Look
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-d-hair-growth-benefits
vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!