Vitamin D Sufficiency Promotes Hair Growth — Are You Getting Enough?
Whether we’re talking collagen powder or vitamin C, there’s no doubt certain supplements can help bolster your beauty and give you a healthy glow.
And while vitamin D is fairly well-known for its skin benefits in the beauty realm, many don’t realize that the essential vitamin is critical for hair growth as well.
How vitamin D supports hair growth.
Vitamin D delivers myriad health benefits, including supporting healthy, long hair.* As it turns out, vitamin D3 is involved in various signaling pathways in the hair follicle and has a direct (and critical) role in the hair growth (aka anagen) phase.
It goes the other way, as well: According to a 2021 review from the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, individuals with hair growth challenges are more likely to have suboptimal vitamin D levels.
FWTS-certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, William Gaunitz, previously echoed this concern, telling mbg that insufficient vitamin D status can decrease scalp and whole-body hair volume.
Considering 41% of U.S. adults are insufficient in vitamin D and approximately 29% are straight-up deficient in the sunshine vitamin, a large chunk of the population would benefit from getting more vitamin D if they’re looking to grow out their locks.
The thing is, getting enough vitamin D from diet and sunlight alone is absurdly difficult (read: practically impossible). If you’re looking to promote (and maintain) healthy vitamin D levels, high-quality vitamin D supplementation is your best bet.
Choosing a smart vitamin D supplement.
To net the greatest health benefits, prioritize these features in a vitamin D supplement:*
- Always choose vitamin D3, rather than D2, to make sure you’re getting the most effective form.
- Take an efficacious dose—i.e., 5,000 IU of vitamin D daily. (Experts agree this is the dosage you need to achieve truly optimal levels.)
- Choose a vitamin D with built-in fat to optimize absorption. If your supplement doesn’t have fats included, make sure you take it with a meal each day to bolster its bioavailability.
(Hint: mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ includes all of these incredible features, plus our vitamin D3 is organic and sustainably sourced.)
The takeaway.
Studies show that vitamin D is critically important to the hair follicle’s growth phase. To promote vitamin D sufficiency, consider taking a high-quality vitamin D supplement daily.*
mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ features 5,000 IU of algal vitamin D3, plus an organic trio of avocado, flaxseed, and olive oils for optimized absorption, so your body is able to reap all of D’s benefits as quickly as possible.*
