What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know With Venus In Virgo This Month
After a hot and heavy few weeks with Venus in Leo, things are about to take a much more refined flair. That's because Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is posting up in none other than Virgo, the meticulous perfectionist of the zodiac.
As the planet that most directly impacts our relationships, Venus influences how we give and receive love—and when it moves into a new zodiac sign, our romantic lives feel the difference. Of course, depending on where Virgo lands in your chart, we all have something different to expect from this transit.
Here's what to know about Venus in Virgo, plus what it means for your sign.
The planet of love is in virtuous Virgo until October 13
For the next few weeks until October 13, Venus in Virgo will have us all feeling more virtuous than usual, according to the AstroTwins. As they recently wrote for mindbodygreen, we'll be returning to modesty after Venus in Leo amped up flamboyance and bold displays of love.
Under this transit, they say, hang on to your corset strings because love (and fashion) could seem downright Regency Era. "Anything NSFW should be kept strictly private during this cycle, which favors subtlety and stability, and this downshift may feel sudden after Venus’ hair-flipping excess in Leo," the twins write.
As such, you'll want to tone down the pyrotechnics and opt for earthy sensuality. "With beauty queen Venus in au naturel Virgo, apply product with a lighter touch—or skip it entirely and slay with a no-makeup look," the twins suggest, adding, "From decor to wardrobe, the classics win, especially if they’re sustainably sourced and eco-chic."
And at the risk of getting too technical, we should warn that Venus in Virgo isn't exactly the planet's favorite place to be. Venus is "exalted" in Pisces, Virgo's opposite sign, which means Venus is considered "in its fall" in Virgo. A planet in its fall essentially just means the planet is uncomfortable, debilitated, or otherwise can't express its energy.
That doesn't mean our romantic lives are doomed, of course, you just might want to watch out for some of Virgo's shadow qualities—like being overly critical, nit-picky, or generally hard to please in relationships.
What Venus in Virgo means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Virgo lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by Venus in Virgo differently. When Venus transits a particular part of your birth chart, it brings more blessings, positivity, and beauty to that area of your life.
Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Venus in Virgo is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Taurus rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Gemini rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Cancer rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Leo rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Virgo rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Libra rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Scorpio rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Sagittarius rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Capricorn rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Aquarius rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Pisces rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, this Virgo Venus transit will likely have us all feeling more demure, dutiful, and old-fashioned. And when we understand the astrological forecast at hand, we have a better sense of what to expect and can navigate astrological transits with deeper clarity.