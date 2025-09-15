Venus In Virgo Has Us Feeling Demure This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Let’s find a middle ground: Mercury heads into Libra this Thursday, September 18
Commence the peace talks! Messenger Mercury swaps signs, ending a tour through critical, analytical Virgo. Its next stop is in lighthearted Libra, the sign of harmonious cooperation, diplomacy, and decadent romance.
With the cosmic communicator here until October 6, petty squabbles could dissolve, paving the way for long-overdue compromises—but giving an inch doesn’t mean letting people take a mile. Libra is represented by the symbol of the scales, reminding us to retain a healthy balance of give and take. In this partnership-oriented sign, articulate Mercury helps us negotiate healthy agreements in our relationships.
Culture vultures, come out to play! Now’s the time to appreciate art, get tickets for live music and mingle with the cognoscenti. Fete the fall with fashionable gatherings: signature cocktails, curated playlists and guest lists.
Venus gets virtuous in Virgo from Friday until October 13
Romantic Venus tucks into virtuous Virgo, returning us all to modesty for a few weeks. Hang on to your corset strings! Love (and fashion) might get downright Regency Era for the next four weeks as fans go a-fluttering.
Anything NSFW should be kept strictly private during this cycle, which favors subtlety and stability. This downshift may feel sudden after Venus’ hair-flipping excess in Leo. The highs and lows, the dramatic arcs: We could all use a break from Cupid’s reality shows.
Tone down the pyrotechnics and opt for earthy sensuality. There’s so much to enjoy when you slow down and savor the simple things, from the warmth of someone’s touch to the radiance of a fresh-faced glow.
With beauty queen Venus in au naturel Virgo, apply product with a lighter touch—or skip it entirely and slay with a no-makeup look. From decor to wardrobe, the classics win, especially if they’re sustainably sourced and eco-chic.
Unruly Uranus provokes Venus on Saturday
Before you settle too neatly into this prim and proper groove, Venus will clash with unruly Uranus on September 20. Even the smoothest relationships may experience turbulence under this square as Venus in detail-oriented Virgo locks horns with Uranus in restless Gemini.
Minor discrepancies can feel like major chasms, and compromise may suddenly feel out of reach. If nitpicking starts to spiral, step back rather than make any rash moves.
These prickly skies can also spark sudden attractions or surprising twists in love and money, but don’t abandon your values in the rush of excitement. The best strategy? A little breathing room—and remembering that, come tomorrow, the cosmic weather changes again.
Eclipse season ends with Sunday’s new moon in Virgo—a partial solar eclipse
Eclipse season comes to a masterful finale with today’s solar eclipse in vigilant Virgo (3:54 p.m. EDT; 29°05’). This one’s doubly special, since it’s also the second of a rare back-to-back pair of Virgo new moons.
Productivity has been in high gear since August 23, when the first Virgo new moon set the stage for disciplined developments. The pace could accelerate today, but that’s not all. Since eclipses are known for bringing plot twists, your projects can move in unexpected directions.
Brace yourself for potential changes with support staff and suppliers. While you may discover ways to improve your efforts, don’t rush to undo all the hard work you’ve put in. Watch out for perfectionism, Virgo’s pitfall.
New moons are starting blocks, so trust the process and embrace the lessons that come from acquiring new skills. If you want to add cachet to your resume, look for growth opportunities within your company. It may be time to sign up for specialized training that can bump you to a new pay grade.
Want to make a difference in the world, or at least your corner of it? Virgo is the sign of selfless service. Seek volunteer opportunities where you can earn your earth angel halo.
But whatever you do, make sure you have a solid plan in place for how to accomplish it. The eclipse will oppose structure-obsessed Saturn, underscoring the need to project-manage any pipe dreams if you want them to become tangible realities.