Venus In Leo Heats Things Up This Virgo Season—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
It's getting hot in here! The planet of love is moving into fiery Leo for the next four weeks—and it's going to be a significant change of pace compared to the past few weeks when it was in sentimental Cancer.
Venus does influence how we give and receive love, after all, and when it moves into a new zodiac sign, everything from our relationships to our creativity will be impacted.
With Venus in Cancer, for instance, we were likely all feeling more sensitive, prioritizing emotional connection and security. But now, as Venus moves into the passionate and dramatic realm of the lion, we're turning up the heat.
Depending on where Leo lands in your chart, we all have something different to expect from this transit—here's what to know.
Venus moves through Leo from August 25 to September 19
According to the AstroTwins, Venus in Leo is going to reignite not only our confidence, but also our magnetism. As a sign that always wears their heart on their sleeve, don't be surprised if any dramatic declarations come your way—or if you're the one doing the declaring, they recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
It's just in time for the end of Mercury retrograde’s shadow period, which could have been stirring up some miscommunications or palpable tension the past couple weeks. With the "retroshade" cleared, we can all bask in Leo's warm light.
And that light may be especially bright on August 26, when Venus collabs with Neptune in bold Aries. Mark that day down, as it's a great opportunity for exploring deeper passions or having fun with a love interest.
Another day worth watching out for? September 15. That day, Venus in Leo forms a charming sextile to Mars in lovey-dovey Libra, so the urge to merge will be especially strong. If you're looking to level up your current relationship, this might just be the day to do it.
What your zodiac sign needs to know with Venus in Leo
Depending on where Leo lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by Venus in Leo differently. When Venus transits a particular part of your birth chart, it brings more blessings, positivity, and beauty to that area of your life.
Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Venus in Leo is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Taurus rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Gemini rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Cancer rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Leo rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Virgo rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Libra rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Scorpio rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Sagittarius rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Capricorn rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Aquarius rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Pisces rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, Venus in Leo will likely have us all feeling more impassioned, creative, and joyful. When we understand the astrological forecast at play–including how it's impacting our specific birth chart—it's that much easier to navigate these transits with intention and clarity.