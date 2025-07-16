Advertisement
Venus Is Moving Through Gemini This Month—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
When the planet of love moves into a new zodiac sign, it can impact everything from who we're attracted to, to how we flirt with people. And this month, Venus is moving through social Gemini.
So if you've been feeling flirty and extra witty, you can thank the Gemini vibes for that. Known for being one of the most adaptable, curious, and chatty signs, we might all be more inclined to put ourselves out there under this influence.
But of course, depending on where Gemini lands in your birth chart, we'll each be impacted a little differently this month. Here's what to know about Venus in Gemini, plus what it means for your sign.
Venus gets curious in Gemini until July 30
For the rest of this month (until July 30, to be exact), you can expect good conversation and intellectual stimulation to be the main events when it comes to romance.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, interactions are loaded with chemistry right now, and playful banter could even morph into deeper connections.
Think clever conversations and tantalizing text threads, they say, but watch out for getting stuck in the superficial, flirty zone. This transit might tempt us to merely skim the surface—Gemini does like to keep its options open, after all.
"Feel like pushing boundaries? Dive into taboo topics or challenge outdated norms that don’t resonate with you. With Venus in curious Gemini, the desire to explore new territory is irresistible," the twins note, adding, "Just be mindful of mixed signals, as they’re bound to surface during this silver-tongued transit."
What Venus in Gemini means for your sign
Depending on where Gemini lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by Venus in Gemini differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Venus in Gemini is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Taurus rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Gemini rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Cancer rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Leo rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Virgo rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Libra rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Scorpio rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Sagittarius rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Capricorn rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Aquarius rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Pisces rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
The takeaway
Remember, Venus rules things like love, romance, attraction, and beauty, while Gemini strives to keep things interesting, exciting, and full of variety. Wherever Venus in Gemini is in your chart, try to infuse more fun and sociability to that area of your life—and no matter your zodiac sign, remember that Gemini's main priority is exploring what's out there.