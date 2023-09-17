Vegamour Vs Nutrafol: Which Hair Growth Line Is Better?

Vegamour offers hair growth serums, shampoos, conditioners, supplements, hair masks, dry shampoo, and brow and lash serums.

The brand’s topical products are designed to promote thicker and fuller looking hair, with ingredients such as curcumin, the main active component in turmeric, and caffeine.

Curcumin has beneficial properties that have been shown to support inflammatory balance to combat hair loss1 .

As for caffeine, the compound is used to inhibit the activity of 5-a-reductase2 , an enzyme that converts the hormone testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT). This is key, since an overabundance of DHT has been linked to hair loss3 .

Vegamour uses a vegan alternative to keratin, which it calls Karmatin. The b-silk protein is made from a plant-derived yeast and is designed to strengthen hair and promote shine.

For those looking to take the supplement route to promote hair growth, the brand’s lineup includes GRO Biotin Gummies and GRO+ Advanced Gummies, a similar vitamin with the inclusion of hemp cannabidiol.

Both contain ingredients that show promise for promoting thicker and healthier hair, according to International Association of Trichologists (IAT)-certified trichologist Celestine Gitau.* They “contain antioxidants such as vitamin E that help promote inflammatory balance and combat the effects of oxidative stress,”* she notes.

“The B vitamins in these supplements help prolong the hair growth phase while zinc helps regulate inflammatory processes and is a very important component in the structural formation and maintenance of hair follicles,”* adds Gitau.

Suboptimal inflammatory status creates an environment that is unconducive to hair growth, she says. “Promoting balance and the effects of oxidative stress will boost hair growth as the environment becomes conducive for the hair to grow thicker and healthier,” she adds.