Beauty

4,500+ Shoppers Swear By This Serum For Longer Hair — Here's What An Expert Says

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
September 20, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
vegamour gro serum friends & family sale
Image by mbg creative
September 20, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Hair growth is a personal journey. You see, shedding can happen for a number of reasons—whether it's stress, hormonal shifts, or scalp inflammation—so what restores one person's receding hairline might not have the same miraculous effects for someone else's strands.

But when over 4,000 people swear a serum has transformed the health of their mane? Well, that's certainly something to consider.

Such is the case with Vegamour's GRO Hair Serum: Thousands have sung the praises of this nutrient-rich formula (this beauty editor included), and many say it's the only remedy that helped when nothing else worked.

After a couple of months of testing the serum myself, I noticed my baby hairs starting to grow back. It's truly one of the best hair growth serums I've used.

Right now, the brand is offering 25% off the serum (along with the rest of its products) with code FRIENDS25—just in case the impressive before and after photos aren't enough to inspire you to snag a bottle.

Vegamour

GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

How Vegamour's GRO serum works

This cult-favorite serum contains nicotiana benthamiana for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric to calm and nourish the scalp, and red clover and mung bean extracts to neutralize free radicals. Mung bean sprouts also have a high concentration of zinc, silica, iron, and several vitamins, while red clover contains a very powerful flavonoid that is able to soothe irritated scalps.

All of these ingredients also have antioxidant properties, which can help combat free radicals from UV rays or pollution; research shows oxidative stress from free radicals plays a role in hair loss in adults1, so tending to the hair and scalp with antioxidants is critical.

Plus, Vegamour's formula contains peptides to help support collagen production and caffeine, which has the ability to stimulate the scalp. Scalp stimulation is also key for healthy hair growth (it's why experts are quick to recommend a circulation-supporting scalp massage) since encouraging blood flow helps deliver vital nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles. The outcome? A fuller, healthier head of hair. 

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum friends & family sale
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

OK, enough science speak—let's chat results. There's a reason we've named the Vegamour Gro Serum one of the best hair growth products and one of the best products for thinning hair.

Thanks to those aforementioned ingredients, more than 4,000 users have reported success with Vegamour's potent serum, especially in targeted areas like the hairline or around the temples.

"I have used this serum for 6 months straight, and I can say for sure that it works," one reviewer gushes. "I have Hormonal and other health issues that cause me to have slow hair growth, so I never expected a miracle with this serum. But I am happy to share that my hair showed incredible improvement. My bald spots on the scalp are definitely filling up slowly." 

As the reviewer notes, no serum is going to give you instant results—even one as powerful as Vegamour's. But with consistent use (the brand promises fuller-looking hair in just two months, with peak results around three), you'll likely see a difference.

"At the very least, I know that my hair is growing a lot faster," another shopper shares. "Even my coworkers have said that my hair just randomly got way longer. So I recommend this product to a lot of my clients. I am a hairstylist. So if you're dealing with hair loss, this would be the first product I would recommend and honestly the only one, other than vitamins." 

Our beauty director tried the formula too, and it noticeably helped fill in her part and hairline.

vegamour gro serum friends & family sale
Image by mbg creative

What a trichologist says

Certified trichologist Bridgette Hill, founder of Root Cause Scalp Analysis, is a fan of using hair growth serums to promote a thicker mane. "Most topicals are formulated to be vasodilators," she tells mbg. "Meaning that they open the blood vessels, which allow the scalp muscles (arrector pili) in the hair follicle to relax, allowing for blood and nutrients to flow more easily through the blood vessel."

Caffeine, in particular, is a vasodilator, which improves circulation and blood flow, and it can provide DHT-blocking properties (DHT is a trigger to androgenic hair loss, she says). And according to Hill, topical caffeine can also strengthen the hair shaft and promote a longer, stronger hair fiber.

Mung bean extracts, she adds, are "believed to strengthen the dermal papilla. The dermal papilla, which is at the base of the hair follicle, regulates hair growth functions2." Finally, "There are exciting discoveries in the world of peptides and hair growth," Hill says. Namely, research has found that certain peptides can bind to protein receptors responsible for hair growth3.

"Additionally, peptides reduce inflammation," she adds.

Throw 'em all together à la Vegamour, and you've got yourself one powerful plant-based topical, wouldn't you say?

Vegamour

GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

The takeaway

If you're on the hunt for a new hair growth serum, experts, reviewers, and our team can't recommend Vegamour's formula enough. My one and only callout is that the bottle is quite small; many reviewers say that they opt for at least two to three refills before noticing their fullest results.

Still, they're happy to snag bottle after bottle for its borderline hair-transforming abilities—and at 25% off with code FRIENDS25, copping an extra product doesn't sound like such a bad idea.

