Vaginal Steaming: Should You Try This Remedy For Cramps, Fertility & Healing?

Supposedly, the benefits of vaginal steaming come from the herbs that you choose to use. As mentioned above, the most common seems to be mugwort. The research is limited, but there is some evidence that mugwort may help improve the autonomic nervous system, resulting in a feeling of relaxation and possibly increase fetal movements1 , which can be beneficial if your baby is breech, for example. Both of these potential benefits have only been studied in the context of moxibustion, however, which is the process of burning mugwort and wormwood leaves close to the skin.