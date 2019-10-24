Vaginal Steaming: Should You Try This Remedy For Cramps, Fertility & Healing?

Essentially, a vaginal steam is the process of squatting or sitting over a container of hot water that is emitting steam. The water typically contains herbs that are purported to have dramatic health benefits. The most common are mugwort, wormwood, and rosemary. Mugwort specifically is suggested to have healing properties for women with irregular periods or menstrual problems.

Certain spas offer 30-minute vaginal steams on their menu of services. The steams can also be done at home, for anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes. Before trying it at home, you'll want to make sure you're aware of all the risks, which we'll get into later, and the supposed benefits. If you've made an educated decision that you want to try it, you can follow these steps: