How To Do V-Ups To Strengthen Your Core: Tips, Benefits, & Modifications

Sarah Regan
v-up

Image by Andreas von Scheele

June 25, 2021 — 12:08 PM

In the market for a quick and simple move to work your core, with no equipment necessary? Look no further than V-ups. This exercise is fast and effective—seriously, it'll have your abs firing up in no time. Plus, since there are a few ways to modify the movement, it's great for all fitness levels. Here's how to do V-ups, as demonstrated by boxer and fitness instructor, Mindy Lai.

How to do V-Ups:

v-ups

Image by mbg creative

  1. Lie on your back with your arms and legs straight.
  2. Simultaneously raise your arms and legs as high as you can, keeping them as straight as possible. Try to touch your feet to your hands before lowering back down and repeating.
  3. Continue for 30 seconds.
Tips & modifications:

  • Engage your core and try to keep your back straight, avoiding rounding the spine.
  • Point your toes to activate your legs and keep them straight.
  • Lai's tip: Imagine you're creating a taco shell with your body.
  • Modification: To make this exercise easier, tuck your knees toward your chest instead. 

What are the benefits?

This is mainly a move that targets the core. When you do it correctly, though, it works the arms and legs, too—since you have to engage them to everything straight. It also gives your shoulders and back muscles a nice little challenge. So, not only are you getting some awesome abs benefits, but V-ups are essentially a full-body exercise.

And speaking of abs, this move is excellent for working the upper and lower abdominals, which can be tricky to target in the same move.

Whether you incorporate V-ups into your next gym sesh, or just whip out a set when you need a quick dose of movement, there's no doubt you will feel the effects—and fast.

