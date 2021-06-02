Research Finds Eating Two Servings Of This May Lower Diabetes Risk

As the language from Bondonno makes clear, the study found an association, not a causal relationship: so it may be possible that people who ate more fruit had a lower risk in the long run: "A healthy diet and lifestyle, which includes the consumption of whole fruits, is a great strategy to lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes," she says.

It's also worth noting that the same benefits were not found when fruit juice was the source, only with fresh whole fruits. "As well as being high in vitamins and minerals, fruits are a great source of phytochemicals, which may increase insulin sensitivity," she explains, "and fiber which helps regulate the release of sugar into the blood and also helps people feel fuller for longer." She also points out that most of the sugar in fruit has a lower glycemic index, meaning "the fruit's sugar is digested and absorbed into the body more slowly."

You probably don't need advice for ways to enjoy fruit—but in case you do, here's a few of our favorite recipes that feature a variety of whole fruits: atop a vegan yogurt bowl, briefly tossed on the grill, or in a quinoa-filled take on fruit salad.