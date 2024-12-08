Advertisement
*This* Type Of Mascara Is Like A Winter Coat For Your Lashes
The elements can do quite a number on your lashes. First, there's the sticky summer air that wilts those flutters as soon as you step into the heat; then there are the brutal winter winds that make them appear stiff, crispy, and smudged.
You could opt for a waterproof mascara to keep them looking full and fluffy all day long—but the thought of scrubbing (and scrubbing and scrubbing) later on to remove the budge-proof formula might make you reconsider.
But wait: Another type of formula provides top-notch hold and dramatic volume yet slides off with ease at the end of the day. It's almost too good to be true. Below, find everything you need to know about tubing mascaras—consider them the antidote to wimpy, wintry lashes.
What makes tubing mascaras so top-notch?
First things first: What is a tubing mascara? Well, as its name suggests, tubing mascaras create teeny polymer "tubes" around each individual lash to encourage separation and prevent smudging. "It is a (usually) silicone-based formula that coats every single eyelash, creating a lengthening effect," adds celebrity makeup artist Tomy Rivero. "Because every single lash gets encapsulated into the tubes, lashes appear thicker, fuller, darker, and longer."
But then, when you go to remove your makeup at the end of the day, the tubing formula easily dissolves with just warm water and a washcloth. It's the best of both worlds: lots of hold and easy removal. Perfect for those with sensitive eyes who want to go full glam.
Now, what makes them a winner for winter weather? You can think of each "tube" as a little mini parka enveloping your lashes and protecting them from the elements (wind, sleet, and such). Perhaps that's why these little tubes are trending right now—researchers at Spate found that searches for "tubing mascara" have increased by 63.4% since last year.
Better yet, find a tubing mascara with hydrators and antioxidants to nurture the lashes while you're wearing them; this cult-favorite Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extension Mascara, for example, features an orchid stem-cell complex, shea butter, castor oil, and panthenol to simultaneously condition and strengthen your flutters.
Other ways to grow & protect your lashes this winter
If you're serious about lash care, an antioxidant-rich tubing mascara alone won't cut it, no matter how hydrating the formula might be. Snag yourself a quality lash serum, ideally one with peptides and emollients, to encourage healthier lashes. (Find our favorites here.)
And if you want to go the extra mile, consider a lash-boosting supplement. You see, your eyelashes are actually fine, tiny hairs, and those hairs are structurally made up of the same proteins as the hair on your head—keratin being the most noteworthy.
And while lashes do grow back on their own (assuming there's no scarring of the tiny follicles), supplying your body with the right nutrients can enhance the process.
Find our favorite hair, skin, and nail vitamins here—some of which include collagen and biotin in their formulas for a one-two punch.
The takeaway
Lashes looking wilted this winter? Keep them hydrated and fluffy by committing to a lash growth serum and encouraging growth from the inside out—and for some immediate va-va-voom, slick on a tubing mascara to thicken up those flutters.
