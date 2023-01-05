Perhaps you’ve heard of double cleansing, which involves using an oil-based cleanser to dissolve sunscreen and makeup then following with a gentle water-based cleanser to swipe away the rest of the grime. It’s a K-beauty mainstay, and it’s an effective alternative to using harsh makeup wipes and removers.

And as you can probably guess, triple cleansing takes it to the next level by adding a third cleansing step to your routine. You can find different variations of the triple cleanse: For example, some use an oil cleanser, cream cleanser, then a gel- or foam-based cleanser to remove all traces of gunk.

Others, like board-certified dermatologist Alexis Stephens, M.D., recommend folding an exfoliator into the mix—in a recent TikTok video, she uses an oil cleanser, a water-based cleanser, then swipes on an exfoliating toner. As always, find the method that works best for your skin type and concerns. “This three-step approach effectively removes sunscreen, dirt, debris, makeup and solution off of the skin while effectively cleansing the skin and removing it from dead buildup [of] dry flaky skin cells,” she notes.