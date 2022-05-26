When we say your hair should be wet, we don't mean your whole head—just the baby hairs around your hairline. "The small strip of skin just before the hairline is often skipped while cleansing," organic esthetician and skin care educator Katie Sobelman shares with mbg. Why should you worry about cleansing this area? Well, lack of cleansing can lead to breakouts anywhere you have pores, the hairline very much included.

Sweat, makeup, and oils from the scalp can build up in this area if it's not cleaned properly. And if you tend to use dry shampoo, edge control gel, or other hair products in this area, you'll want to be even more mindful. These breakouts are especially common for those who wear headbands as well (even more so if you don't wash them regularly).

You don't need to use a specific cleanser for this area: Simply going in with your go-to face wash will work great. If you are using an oil cleanser before your water-based face wash (also called double-cleansing), try to work that cleanser into the hairline, too. This will help break up the makeup and buildup. Now, if hairline breakouts persist after you've implemented this practice, your cleansing habits might not be to blame. You can read all about hairline pimples here, if you're curious.

Essentially, wet baby hairs above your forehead, by your temples, and next to your ears are a great sign that you've thoroughly cleansed the oft-overlooked hairline. It may be easier if you wash your face in the shower, but it's a good rule of thumb even when you're washing at the sink. After you rinse off your cleanser, pat dry with a clean towel and rub it gently into the hairline to dry off the baby hairs and remove any residual dirt or makeup.