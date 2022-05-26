This Is A Telltale Sign You're Washing Your Face Wrong
Though washing your face is fairly self-explanatory, there are a few ways to make this process more efficient. For example, products like oil cleansers can help remove dirt, makeup, and sunscreen so that your water-based wash can cleanse the skin properly; additionally, letting the water sit on your skin after rinsing off your cleanser is a great way to preserve moisture, especially for those with dry skin (just don't forget to trap in those droplets with an occlusive).
All that to say, it is possible to elevate your daily cleansing ritual, and here's another must-know tip: Your hair should be wet by the end of your cleanse. Don't worry, that doesn't mean you have to hop in the shower or dunk your entire head in the sink—allow us to explain below.
Why your hair should be wet after cleansing your face.
When we say your hair should be wet, we don't mean your whole head—just the baby hairs around your hairline. "The small strip of skin just before the hairline is often skipped while cleansing," organic esthetician and skin care educator Katie Sobelman shares with mbg. Why should you worry about cleansing this area? Well, lack of cleansing can lead to breakouts anywhere you have pores, the hairline very much included.
Sweat, makeup, and oils from the scalp can build up in this area if it's not cleaned properly. And if you tend to use dry shampoo, edge control gel, or other hair products in this area, you'll want to be even more mindful. These breakouts are especially common for those who wear headbands as well (even more so if you don't wash them regularly).
You don't need to use a specific cleanser for this area: Simply going in with your go-to face wash will work great. If you are using an oil cleanser before your water-based face wash (also called double-cleansing), try to work that cleanser into the hairline, too. This will help break up the makeup and buildup. Now, if hairline breakouts persist after you've implemented this practice, your cleansing habits might not be to blame. You can read all about hairline pimples here, if you're curious.
Essentially, wet baby hairs above your forehead, by your temples, and next to your ears are a great sign that you've thoroughly cleansed the oft-overlooked hairline. It may be easier if you wash your face in the shower, but it's a good rule of thumb even when you're washing at the sink. After you rinse off your cleanser, pat dry with a clean towel and rub it gently into the hairline to dry off the baby hairs and remove any residual dirt or makeup.
The takeaway.
Washing your face is an essential part of keeping your skin healthy and clean. Some methods can help make this process more efficient, one of which is to cleanse the entire face—hairline included. Make sure your baby hairs around the hairline are wet by the end of your daily cleanse and dry them off with a clean towel. Not sure which face wash you should be using? Here's a list of our favorite cleansers.