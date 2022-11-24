First up: Prather recommends looking closely at your relationship with your bed. If you tend to work in your bed, your brain will automatically associate your bed with work, not sleep. This is a conditioned response, Prather says—but luckily, you can change it.

Be sure to reserve your bed for sleep or other relaxing activities. If you work from home, try to work in a different space. Even if it's in the same room, opt for a desk and chair rather than sitting in your bed.

And if you begin to feel restless in bed when you're trying to fall asleep, get up and do something else, Prather says. "Maybe it's reading, maybe it's watching television, whatever it is," he notes. (For light-emitting activities, consider these blue light shades.) "Find things that facilitate relaxation for you." This change of scenery may be just what you need.