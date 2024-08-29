"By repeatedly exposing your brain to these images, you're priming it to not just notice but also grasp the opportunities that will take you closer to what you want," she says. "That's why I call vision boards 'action boards' because I don't believe that you can create this fantasy image and sit at home and wait for it to come true," she adds. "I believe that you need to be out there networking, dating, whatever it is, to get the things that you want."