A Beauty Editor's Guide To Understanding, Treating & Preventing Hair Damage
Healthy hair doesn’t happen by accident. It takes patience, consistency, and a whole lot of care. In July we’re explaining everything you need to know about keeping your strands strong—and spotlighting our all-time favorite stories along the way.
Hair damage has a way of sneaking up on you. One blowout doesn't ruin your hair. Neither does one afternoon in the sun or one tight bun. But over months—or years—those small stressors begin to add up.
Unlike skin, hair can't repair itself once it's damaged. The strands you see are made of dead keratin cells, meaning any cracks, chips, or weakened bonds can't truly heal. That's why healthy hair is less about reversing damage and more about protecting what you have while preventing future breakage.
Fortunately, that doesn't mean you have to give up heat styling, coloring your hair, or wearing your favorite hairstyle. Modern hair science has come a long way, giving us smarter tools, better ingredients, and expert-backed techniques that minimize damage while keeping hair looking healthy.
Consider this your guide to protecting your strands. We've gathered our favorite stories on the reasons damage happens in the first place, prevention tips, advice (and a little myth debunking) on repairing, and of course, all the advice you need to keep hair healthier for the long haul.
The signs of damage
When we talk about “damaged” hair, what we’re usually talking about is a collection of common attributes: Increased dryness, less shine, rougher texture, more frizz than normal, excessive tangling, along with the more common signs like split ends and breakage. If you didn't know any better, you may think these are all unrelated, when in fact, they are all manifestations of the same underlying issue: cumulative damage.
One of the easiest ways to think about it is this: Healthy hair has a smooth, tightly packed cuticle that helps lock in moisture. As damage accumulates, that protective outer layer becomes chipped and uneven. The result is hair feels rougher, loses shine more easily, tangles more often, and becomes increasingly vulnerable to breakage.
Once you know what you're looking for, however, it's much easier to adjust your routine before minor damage becomes a major setback.
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Heat, processing, UV & everyday stressors
Hair is remarkably resilient, but it's constantly exposed to environmental wear and tear. Heat styling, UV rays, friction from brushing, rough towel drying, chemical treatments (like coloring) and even pollution gradually weaken the outer cuticle. As the protective layer becomes compromised, moisture escapes more easily and strands become rougher, duller, and more prone to snapping.
Outside of extreme cases (you know, bleaching gone wrong), damage usually happens slowly and by the result of several causes. So it’s unrealistic to think you can eliminate all stressors entirely. That means you’d never be able to style your hair, or even step outside. And who wants to live like that? Not us.
Instead, our advice is to reduce unnecessary damage wherever possible. With your hot tools, set it to lower temperatures and always use proper heat protection. When going outside for long stretches in the sun, apply a UV defense or wear a hat. Try gentler styling habits or take styling breaks every so often. Talk to your colorist about how they can use gentler techniques or dyes. These can make an enormous difference over time.
Read more:
- How to fix heat-damaged hair (and prevent it in the first place)
- Why your hair needs sunscreen
- Infrared hot tools: Do they actually cause less damage?
- Simple tips to make detangling safer according to your hair type
- How colorists minimize damage during hair coloring
- Could your slicked-back ponytail be causing hair loss?
Repair starts with strengthening the hair fiber
Despite what product marketing may promise, damaged hair can't technically be completely repaired—or at least to its original state. That’s because once the internal structure of a strand is broken, it can't regenerate the way living tissue does. (A reminder: Hair is technically dead cells.)
What today's treatments can do is reinforce weakened areas, temporarily rebuild broken bonds, improve moisture retention, and make hair far less likely to continue breaking. That's why bond builders, protein treatments, and nourishing conditioning routines have become staples for anyone recovering from bleach, frequent coloring, or excessive heat styling.
And these products are incredibly effective. With regular use, you’ll notice substantial differences in your strand quality.
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Focus on the hair that's growing in
Since damaged strands can't fully regenerate, the real long-term solution is growing healthier hair from the start. That begins with creating the ideal environment for your follicles to do what they do best.
Your scalp is home to the follicles responsible for producing every strand of hair. When the scalp becomes dry, irritated, inflamed, or neglected, it can affect the environment where healthy hair grows. While scalp care won't instantly reverse damage to existing strands, maintaining a balanced scalp supports healthier-looking hair over time—and often makes styling much easier, too.
As for regrowth, focus on the fundamentals: nourish your body well, keep your scalp healthy, manage chronic stress when possible, address persistent shedding early, and consult experts as needed. While no product can magically grow hair overnight, consistent habits create the best conditions for healthy new strands.
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