If your ends (and strands in general) have been touched by a flat iron or blow dryer more than once a week since your last cut, a trim probably wouldn't hurt. "We can see damage occur with just one aggressive blow dry or chemical process," consultant trichologist Elizabeth Cunnane Phillips at Philip Kingsley once told mbg, "or it can be cumulative over time." So even if you're not using hot tools every day, the damage still adds up.