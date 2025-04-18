For example, someone who uses hot tools on the regular might need to add more protein, as consistent heat styling can break down hair bonds and damage the cuticles. Additionally, "If you're one to wear your hair in a ponytail or high bun often, it's likely that your hair will experience breakage," notes Taylor, which may require more protein to help fill the gaps in the hair shafts. On the other hand, water evaporates rather quickly from high porosity hair, which means you may need to focus more on moisture than protein. Get to know your hair's unique complexities—we cannot stress it enough! (And here's a quick hair porosity test, if you're curious.)