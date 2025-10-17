At the risk of sounding cliché, I literally love teaching every part of this program. For an inside peek at the logic behind the curriculum, we start off by teaching students coaching theory to help them understand the science and "why" behind health coaching skills. This is also the part of the program where we get to support students in their own understanding of well-being and habit change, so they can support themselves in this giving profession. I believe that health is a privilege, and I teach from a lens of health equity. I always infuse humor and authenticity too; it's important to be both real and light.