Look, negative emotions happen. We’d be lying if we said you could avoid uncomfortable feelings entirely. The key is to prepare your mind for those waves of emotion, says Leaf, so that they feel more like ripples than tsunamis.

“The way we do that is brain preparation,” she explains. “That can be as quick as breathing in for three seconds and out for seven; it could be a little affirmation just to get you in a place where you can calm yourself down; it could be something as simple as naming five things you can see, four things you can smell, then three things you can taste.

You can choose any calming practice you like—the key here is to ground yourself and connect your mind to your body. “It's those little tricks that will bring you into a state of general awareness and will then help with neurophysiology,” Leaf adds.

