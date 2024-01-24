From there, I fell asleep quickly and the next thing I know I'm looking at my phone and it's a little after 6 a.m.—I'd somehow slept through the entire night. I also didn't feel groggy at all, or like I needed another few minutes to really wake up. I just felt relieved and genuinely excited to take on the day. I don't think I'd ever had a sleep experience like that in my adult life.