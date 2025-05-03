When the collective energy is intense, and many people are going through personal shifts, you need to give yourself more rest to stay balanced. Sleep in sometimes, or give yourself an open afternoon once or twice a week when there is nothing specific on the agenda. Sometimes the best way to increase overall productivity is to give yourself a lazy day. There's a very sped-up, transformative energy afoot lately that is encouraging change, and you can ground that by occasionally slowing down and catching up with yourself.