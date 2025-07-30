If you used to always spend Saturday afternoons in the park with your mom until she passed away, you will have to approach Saturday afternoons differently. Some days it might feel really nourishing to sit on a park bench and just miss your mom. Yet other days you may sense you need to pivot and be flexible, like listening to a humorous podcast while walking the park, reading a great memoir written by someone who is also grieving while snuggling your pet in the grass, or inviting a good friend to share coffee and a heart-to-heart chat with you on the bench you used to share with your mom.