The Survivor is a rhythm based solely on...you guessed it, survival. Whether it’s pragmatic planning, taking care of kids, being a caregiver to someone else, a job that needs your attention, or simply taking good care of your own well-being.

At its best, the Survivor Rhythm can help keep us emotionally safe and focused on urgent matters.

Over time, it can undermine our emotional need to feel and get emotions out of our body. It may be a gateway to the Compartmentalizer Rhythm, where we put some emotions in boxes and push others down to prioritize surviving. It can prevent you from getting the consolation you need, because the people around you witness you “keep going,” and mistake that for a signal that you’re okay.

Being as honest as you can with trusted people about your feelings is key to being able to move through this rhythm when the time is right for you.