In my new book Empath Heart, I remind sensitive people that being able to easily feel the energies and emotions of others isn’t just a call to protect yourself. It is also a reminder to open up and mindfully lean into feeling with others when it’s helpful or nourishing for you—and you don’t have to identify as sensitive to do this.

Simply put on music with a lot of heart energy (i.e. nurturing lyrics)fee, watch a documentary about someone who had a lot of heart and went after their dreams to beat the odds, listen to a podcast on a heart-energy subject like loving-kindness, or read a book with a character who finds deeper meaning in their life by compassionately fighting the good fight for others. Expose yourself to stories, news items, and art that touches your heart, and then open up to let that energy into your own system.