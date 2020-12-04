There’s this pervasive notion that those who follow a plant-based diet succumb to boring salads and bland, blanched veggies. Not so! There are so many flavorful recipes with vegetables as the star (find a few, cozy options here). In fact, Dawn Thomas and Joe Girard—vegan chefs and co-founders of Swich—say that cooking plant-based meals is playful, intuitive, and inclusive. “You can really take any dish and transform it into something that's plant-based,” Girard says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Take it from these expert chefs: Vegetables know no bounds when it comes to flavor.

If you need a little help in the cooking department, though, here are three tips to enhance the flavor of all your nutritious vegetables.